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Atascadero City Council approves construction plan for new businesses

Atascadero
KSBY Staff
Atascadero
Posted

The Atascadero City Council unanimously approved a proposal that would make changes at a shopping center in Atascadero. The proposal would allow the construction of 3 new businesses on vacant pads within the shopping center on El Camino Real.

The project includes plans to build a car wash, a Chick-fil-A, and a commercial Shell. City staff expect the development to boost revenue for the shopping center. However, some community members were concerned about the traffic that could result from the Chick-fil-A and noise from the car wash blowers.

The council also approved changes to zoning, lot lines, parking, driveway design, and signage in the area.

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