Atascadero cracks down on illegal fireworks with new law and fines

The Atascadero City Council has unanimously approved a new Fireworks Social Host Ordinance aimed at reducing illegal fireworks, improving public safety, and protecting neighborhoods during high-risk fire seasons. The ordinance took effect immediately following the vote on December 9.

City officials say illegal fireworks have long been a concern in Atascadero, especially around Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. Officials add that illegal fireworks increases wildfire risk, disrupts residents and pets, and places added strain on emergency responders.

Under the new ordinance, property owners, renters, or anyone hosting or controlling a gathering can be held strictly liable for illegal fireworks discharged on or near their property. Violations can result in a $1,000 fine per incident, with penalties reaching up to $10,000 per day. In some cases, violations may also be charged as misdemeanors, and the City may recover emergency response costs.

All fireworks, including “Safe and Sane” fireworks, remain illegal within city limits. Community members are encouraged to report illegal fireworks to the Atascadero Police Department’s non-emergency line at 805-461-5051, or call 9-1-1 for emergencies.