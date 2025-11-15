Atascadero Fall Festival gets underway at Sunken Gardens

The 5th annual Atascadero Fall Festival kicked off Friday at Sunken Gardens, and organizers say it will continue through the weekend — rain or shine.

Admission is free. The event includes a carnival, live music, vendors, a beer garden and more, and organizers say there are shaded structures throughout the venue for those who want some shelter from the rain.

Saturday is Colony Days and the festivities start with a parade through the downtown area at 10 a.m., ending at the festival.

The festival will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information.

