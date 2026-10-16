Atascadero home transforms for 12th annual 'Halloween Spooktacular'

One Atascadero home is getting into the Halloween spirit in a big way.

Mark Russo has spent months bringing his annual “Halloween Spooktacular” to life at his home on Cortez Avenue. Now in its 12th year, the display has become a yearly tradition for Russo, who started setting everything up in August.

And Russo doesn’t just decorate. He typically takes on the role of a werewolf, while his wife, Linda, helps hand out candy. About five additional role players are expected to join the fun this year, with the group going through approximately 25 pounds of candy.

Four 1,000-watt fog machines help set the spooky scene, using about three gallons of fog fluid each night they’re running.

The display is free to visit, although donations are accepted. Russo has also created designated parking to avoid inconveniencing neighbors and asks visitors to park only in that area.

The Halloween Spooktacular is located at 7720 Cortez Ave. in Atascadero.