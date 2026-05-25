Atascadero honors fallen service members during Memorial Day ceremony

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.

The ceremony began with a flyover of planes from the Estrella Warbirds Museum, followed by the presentation of colors and a military flag procession accompanied by pipes and drums. Attendees also gathered for prayer, a wreath presentation for a local veteran and the playing of "Taps."

This year’s keynote speaker was radio personality Dick Mason, who emphasized the importance of remembering local veterans and teaching younger generations about their sacrifices.

“I think it's important that they know the history and they know some of the sacrifices that people made, and not necessarily people that are across the country, but just local people,” Mason said.

Atascadero Mayor Charles Bourbeau said Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the local service members who lost their lives serving the country.

“Memorial Day is especially for those who gave their life in this country,” Bourbeau said. “We have right here on the memorial, here are the names of Atascadero residents who gave their lives and service to our country.”

Bourbeau also recognized the Gold Star families who attended the ceremony and the community members who came out in support.

“We appreciate them being here,” Bourbeau said. “You see, from the great crowd, that this really means a lot to the residents right here. We are proud to honor those folks.”

The ceremony took place at the “Faces of Freedom” sculpture, a memorial honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. military since World War I. The memorial also features an American flag and bald eagle, representing sacrifice, unity, and freedom.

