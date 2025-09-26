Atascadero man arrested after children exposed to bear spray

Atascadero police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of felony assault after they say he sprayed a teen with bear repellent.

Police say, just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Mall and Lewis Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, they determined that it wasn't a stabbing. Instead, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly suffering from exposure to a pepper spray-type substance.

Police say two 9-year-old children who were in the area at the time of the incident were also exposed to the substance and were treated by the nurse at a nearby school.

Investigators identified the suspect as Paul Bicente Vasquez, 18. He was reportedly arrested later that afternoon at a home in the 7700 block of Navajoa Avenue.

Vasquez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on three felony counts of assault with a tear gas-type weapon and three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

Police say the motive for the assault remains under investigation.

As of Friday morning, Vasquez remained in custody with bail set at $20,000.

