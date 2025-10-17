Atascadero man brings back 'Halloween Spooktacular' for community

Halloween spirit is lighting up one Atascadero home yet again.

Mark Russo has put the finishing touches on this year’s "Halloween Spooktacular.”

The Halloween fanatic's elaborate decorations have filled his front yard every fall the last 11 years.

The event no longer features a walk-through event due to rising costs, but Russo is hoping the community will still come out and check out all the decorations, lights and spooky sights.

“I always had fun as a kid, and I just want to make sure that that whole experience survives and hangs around with so many troubles going on in this world, so many challenges,” Russo said. “I want the parents to have a great time as well, watching their kids have a great time. When I scare the parents, you know, they may scream at first, but they laugh, and that’s fun and I like to help folks smile every day.”

On Halloween night, Russo says his wife will be dressed up as a witch, handing out lots of candy.

You can check out the festive display this season at 7720 Cortez Ave. in Atascadero.