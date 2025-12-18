Atascadero Police arrest driver connected to a string of car thefts

Atascadero Police have arrested a driver following several reports of stolen property from vehicles. Officers initially responded to a theft on the 9400 block of Alcotan Lane and stopped a driver leaving the area. Police confirmed the individual had stolen multiple items, including those reported by the original victim.

Throughout the day, more residents came forward to report stolen property from their cars. Using the reports, victims were able to recover many of their belongings. However, some recovered items have not yet been claimed.

Atascadero Police are asking anyone in the Alcotan Lane area who believes their property may have been stolen to contact the department.