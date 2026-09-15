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Atascadero police arrest man on suspicion of obscene material, other charges

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KSBY
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Police in Atascadero have arrested a man on suspicion of contacting a minor for sex.

According to the police department, officers executed an arrest warrant Tuesday at a property in the 9300 block of Rivera Lane and took Nicholas Jordan Davin, 30, into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, sending obscene material to a minor with sexual intent, and possessing obscene material.

Davin was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have further information about this investigation to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

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