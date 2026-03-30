Atascadero police host second annual Easter event for community kids

The Easter Bunny made a special stop at the Atascadero Police Department Sunday.

Officers hosted their second annual Easter event, where kids got to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Officer Destiny Braun says events like this help build trust with the younger generation outside of normal police calls.

"I think it's really important to bring our community together. Not just handling calls for service, but mainly on a community policing, level. So, it's important for our younger generation to get involved. And that's what I'm trying to do," Braun said.