Atascadero Police officer receives outpouring of support after saving newborn

An officer from the Atascadero Police Department (APD) received an outpouring of support online on Thursday after reportedly saving a 10-day-old baby's life.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities say APD received a call about an infant who was not breathing in the 8300 block of Santa Ynez Avenue in Atascadero.

According to the agency, dispatchers quickly sent police, fire, and ambulance crews while also providing the frantic parents with life-saving resources over the phone.

Officer Alan Hurst reportedly arrived on scene just two minutes after being dispatched.

Authorities say he found the newborn baby not breathing and discolored, and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Because of his quick actions, the agency reports that the infant was revived and started breathing on their own before being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, APD thanked the dispatch team, Officer Hurst, and its Emergency Services partners for their teamwork and fast response.

The post garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments less than an hour after it was released.