Atascadero skate park unveils newly-remodeled outdoor skate area

A popular skate park in Atascadero just got a major makeover.

The City of Atascadero recently unveiled the renovated outdoor skate area at A-Town Park.

Surface improvements have been implemented at the park, along with a brand new layout designed to create a more inclusive and versatile space for skate boarders and scooter riders of all skill levels.

Crews also gave the facility a vibrant face lift with some fresh paint.

City officials unveiled the new renovations during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

"You can see from the crowd here today how popular this park is with the kids," Charles Bourbeau, the mayor of Atascadero, said. "It produces some world-champion-level skaters and scooterers, and we're super pleased."

A-Town Park boasts 7,000 square feet of outdoor space, plus 8,000 square feet indoors.

The park also offers skating rentals and a Pro Shop.