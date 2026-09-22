Atascadero to award $181,530 design contract to fix roads

The City of Atascadero is recommending a $181,530 design contract for pavement rehab that’ll fix nearly two miles of roads.

“I just want to pave this whole road!” said Atascadero resident Michael Ewart.

While Ewart, who lives near Carrizo Road, likely won’t get to do that himself, the city might.

The city is recommending the contract with North Coast Engineering to design the 2027 Measure F-14 pavement project — part of a larger $4.275 million effort to fix miles of roads in Atascadero.

One of those roads would be Carrizo Road, starting at El Camino Real and ending at Traffic Way.

“When I’m first trying to come onto Carrizo, there’s always a big bump that scratches the bottom of my car, and then when I’m driving down the road, at the end of the road, actually, is even more potholes, so you have to try to swerve around them,” Ewart said.

That stretch of road is narrow, hilly, and has little or no edge improvements.

“It’d be really cool to have a sidewalk on it, because the neighborhood behind does, and we have a lot of foot traffic; kids ride their bikes up and down,” said resident Ben Harvey.

Harvey’s son, Morris Harvey, is one of those kids who rides his bike frequently in the neighborhood. He knows firsthand how much his street needs improvement.

“It feels like you’re just, like, going up and down, up and down,” he said.

That little more than half a mile on Carrizo Road also has no pedestrian or bicycle features, and residents say there is no way of draining storm water – one improvement Joe Bono would like to see.

“Some culverts put in on the side of the road for water runoff,” he said. “That would probably help with the septic issues that we’re having here.”

Bono says when it rains, it pours on Carrizo Road, turning the neighborhood into its own body of water.

“The street pretty much becomes a river on both sides,” said Bono.

Another Atascadero road that may get a makeover would be Graves Creek Road between Monterey Road and San Fernando Road, and between San Fernando Road and Santa Ana Road.

That roadway has wider lanes, centerline striping, edge and drain improvements, but no pedestrian or bicycle accommodations.

If approved, crews could begin the project next summer.

