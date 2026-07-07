Atascadero VFW seeks the most patriotic art design for mural

The Atascadero Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2814 is asking for entries for its patriotic art contest.

The submission period for the contest is already underway, but VFW Post 2814 has yet to receive any artwork.

The VFW is looking for the most patriotic design to eventually be painted as a mural by artist Cindy Yancy on the empty 6-by-12-foot wall in their parking lot.

The contest is open to anyone 18 and younger. If you’re interested in applying, you have until Aug. 15 to turn in your pieces to VFW Post 2814 on an 8-by-11 page.

“I think it gives them an opportunity to be a part of something that may have gotten lost in the past,” said VFW Post 2814 auxiliary member Cara Ferrara. “Maybe a lot of people don't understand that our veterans are out there even today fighting for our freedom, and it's very important to realize that freedom isn't free.”

The most patriotic artwork will be chosen on Aug. 28, and the winner will not only get to see their work transformed into a mural, but they will also get the opportunity to help Yancy paint it and be her apprentice.

“That mural will be up on that wall for a long time to come, so it will be part of the community, and it will be something that when our guests come to the VFW, that’s one of the first things they will see,” Ferrara said.

Monique Lopez/KSBY The mural will be painted on an outside wall at the Atascadero VFW.

The VFW says the mural will likely be painted in September.

If you have any questions about the contest, you can contact VFW Post 2814 at (805) 466-3305.

