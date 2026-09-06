Atascadero Vintage Market marks one year in business

Atascadero Vintage Market celebrated its first anniversary Saturday with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location on El Camino Real.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., brought together shoppers, vendors and community members to recognize the market's first year in downtown Atascadero. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in front of the shop at 5850 El Camino Real.

According to organizers, the celebration highlighted the growth of the business and its connection to the local community since opening in the historic location one year ago.

Visitors enjoyed refreshments, shopping specials, raffle prizes and gift certificate giveaways throughout the day. The event also gave guests a chance to meet many of the vendors whose products contribute to the market's offerings.

The market was founded by Crystal Bergman, who joined the Atascadero Vintage Market team and community supporters in commemorating the milestone.

Organizers said the anniversary celebration was intended to thank customers, vendors and community members who have supported the business during its first year and helped establish it as part of Atascadero's downtown shopping district.