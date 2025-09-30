Atascadero's new Valley Fresh Market prepares for opening this week

For the last few weeks, dozens of employees have been meticulously working on loading up the new Valley Fresh Market off El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Between stocking shelves, checking prices, and adding seasonal decor, employees are wrapping up final tasks before customers arrive.

"About 100 employees," says owner and Central Coast local Greg King. "We've been stocking it for about two months. It's a long, tedious process... The fresh departments like meat department, produce, service, deli, milk, those all have to be done at the very end, which is what we're working on now."

While the store is preparing for its grand opening this week, King says there are still a lot of moving parts they are dealing with.

"The store itself is ready. It's the pricing; we had some glitches and so we're having to go back and redo them. You can't open without your pricing, to have integrity."

King says shoppers can expect fresh-baked goods, salads made in-house, and new deliveries each day.

The store's grand opening is slated for Wednesday.