Candlelight vigil at Atascadero Lake honors lives lost in ICE encounters

On Sunday, Jan. 11, community members gathered at the Atascadero Lake for a protest walk and candlelight vigil.

Held by the ICE Out for Good Coalition, the event aimed to honor the lives taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This comes after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7.

Linda Baker, the event organizer, shared, "What's happening now is bad enough that I think a lot of people are now aware that haven't been aware before. So, all of the rallies that we've had in the county over the weekend have had many more people than we've seen."

The ICE Out for Good Coalition also held separate events in Cambria and Los Osos.