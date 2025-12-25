Canopy over Atascadero gas station pumps collapses

The latest round of rain has impacted various parts of the Central Coast, closing roads and the Santa Barbara Airport temporarily, while also bringing down trees and damaging businesses.

In Atascadero, the canopy over gas pumps at the Shell Gas Station on Morro Road collapsed Thursday morning.

A worker tells KSBY that no one was hurt.

The gas station remains open, with one side of pumps still in use, the employee said.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at this gas station. A similar issue happened during a storm back in January of 2023.