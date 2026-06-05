Carlton Hotel celebrates grand opening in downtown Atascadero

The Carlton Hotel in downtown Atascadero marked its official grand opening Thursday evening after completing an extensive renovation.

Guests got a first look at the hotel’s new features, including the debut of the Mabel Lounge and a selection of loft-style guest rooms.

Hotel managers say meeting and event spaces have also been renovated to better serve both community and business needs.

Thursday night's celebration also featured live music as local vendors showcased their products and services. Pet-friendly amenities were on display as many attendees brought their dogs to enjoy the night.

Managers say the reopening is about creating a welcoming space that strengthens community connections, boosts tourism, and supports local businesses.

