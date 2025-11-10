Central Coast cheer teams shine at cheerleading expo in Atascadero

The Atascadero Youth Football and Cheer League hosted the CCYCA Cheer Expo today at Atascadero High School gym. Teams of different ages and skill levels from across the Central Coast participated, performing throughout the day. The event also included a variety of vendors offering clothing, food, and more.

Briana DeStefanis, the Intermediate Head Coach for the Atascadero Greyhounds, shared her excitement about the event, "It's really exciting to bring all the teams together. Usually, the focus is on the football field instead of the sidelines, so having an event all about them is really special. They work so hard at what they do."

The expo concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing achievements in categories like best choreography, stunts, outfits, tumbling, and more.