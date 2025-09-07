Central Coast Zoo held its annual "Brew at the Zoo" event

The City of Atascadero and the Central Coast Zoo held the 12th annual "Brew at the Zoo!" fundraising event today, September 6. The event was for people over the age of 21.

Guests enjoyed craft beer, wine, cider, seltzer, and distilled spirits from a variety of craft breweries from San Luis Obispo County and the surrounding areas. Non-alcoholic beverages were available as well.

Special guests such as Soloist Amar Singh Sohi and The Vibe Setters were in attendance to play music during the event. The fundraiser also featured games and different contests for people to participate in.

Foods like tacos, quesadillas, Greek food, sweet foods, and more were available at the event

One Morro Bay resident, Adam Bronston, expressed his excitement over the event. “I just I absolutely love the zoo. We come here all the time. We're members. It's fantastic to see so many people coming through for the event. And the food is. The food is great. The drinks are great. It's, it's really a fun opportunity to come out and hang out with the neighbors and support a great cause,” said Bronston.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the zoo's ongoing education and conservation efforts.