Central Coast Zoo holds annual Woo at the Zoo event

The Central Coast Zoo held its annual Woo at the Zoo event on Saturday. Kicking things off, the zoo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the return of "Leon the Lion", the beloved children's water fountain. To celebrate the fountain's comeback, organizers invited community members to join a social media promotion. It gave people the opportunity to share their past memories with Leon the Lion.

The event also featured Valentine's Day-themed activities and enrichment activities for the animals. Zookeepers also explained to people how animals choose their mates.

