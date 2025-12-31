Central Coast Zoo unveils new play area ahead of Noon Year’s Eve celebration

A new play area is now open at the Central Coast Zoo just in time for the New Year.

The grand opening of the Wild Journeys Play Zoo took place ahead of a Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday at the zoo in Atascadero.

According to Zoo officials, the nature-based play area is designed for young children, emphasizing the principles of nature play, “which supports healthy childhood development by fostering empathy, creativity, and physical, cognitive, and social-emotional growth.”

Children can enjoy sandboxes and other outdoor play features “that encourage exploration and imaginative learning."

“The new Nature Play Area reflects our commitment to creating meaningful experiences for children that inspire curiosity, empathy, and a connection to wildlife,” said zoo director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield in a press release. “Pairing its opening with our first ever Noon Year’s Eve allows families to celebrate the New Year together in a fun, educational and memorable way – without staying up past bedtime!”

The Noon Year’s Eve celebration took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and included a festive ball drop at noon and a sparkling cider toast.