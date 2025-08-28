Central Coast Zoo welcomes Koba, its newest baby mongoose lemur

The Central Coast Zoo's newest resident— a baby mongoose lemur named Koba— is now on display in Atascadero.

The City of Atascadero and the Central Coast Zoo announced Koba's arrival on Wednesday, adding that the baby lemur was born on July 4.

Koba, who officials say was named after a traditional peanut dessert in Madagascar, is now starting to explore the habitat and can be seen by zoo visitors.

According to zoo officials, the baby’s sex is not yet known; however, zookeepers will be able to tell in the coming weeks, as mongoose lemurs develop distinct beard colors – males have reddish-orange beards, while females remain white.

Koba joins older brother Ravi, who was born at the zoo last year—one of just three mongoose lemurs born in the country at the time, according to the City of Atascadero.

Their parents, Ernesto and Camilla, are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Mongoose Lemur Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Native to the island of Madagascar, officials say mongoose lemurs are listed as “Critically Endangered,” with fewer than 2,000 individuals estimated to remain in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting.

Through education and conservation, the Central Coast Zoo reportedly aims to raise awareness of the vital importance of protecting these fragile ecosystems.

In addition to its newest animal, the Central Coast Zoo is also announcing new hours following Labor Day weekend.

Beginning Sept. 2, the zoo will be open Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during non-holiday weeks.

The zoo will remain open on most school holidays throughout the fall and winter.

While this change may affect some weekday visits, officials say it allows the zoo to enhance the visitor experience through improved maintenance, enrichment projects, and habitat upgrades without disrupting guests during open hours.