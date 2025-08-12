CERT training course to teach community members all about disaster preparedness

Atascadero's Community Emergency Response Team will be leading a certified training course on disaster preparedness throughout August.

Over five days, the program will go over basic disaster preparedness, response and recovery skills that are important during disaster events like the Gifford Fire.

Classes will take place at Colony Park Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the days below:



August 12

August 14

August 19

August 21

August 23

The final day will include a review and a disaster exercise. Both are required to receive the certification.

Those interested in registering can do so here. Classes cost $40 per person or family. Those who register must be 15 years or older.