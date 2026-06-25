City of Atascadero adds ‘Food Truck Weekends’ to Lake Park summer schedule

The City of Atascadero and the Central Coast Zoo have announced that new "Food Truck Weekends" are "rolling into Atascadero Lake Park,” aiming to bring life and local flavor to the community.

The event, which began this June and runs through September 27, invites residents to pair their outdoor recreation with a rotating lineup of local and out-of-town vendors.

Whether visitors are exploring the zoo, paddle boating, or simply walking around the lake, the weekly events offer a spot to grab lunch or a snack. Each food truck weekend is held on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

The city of Atascadero has requested a variety of vendors to serve food, giving residents a chance to learn more about each business. One of the first participants was Quesadilla Gorilla, a fast-casual brand founded in 2013 by Miguel and Mikayla Reyes.

Since opening their first storefront in Visalia, the company has grown rapidly, earning recognition from Fortune Magazine as one of the fastest-growing inner-city businesses in America.

Out of their 7 open locations, our local storefront is located in San Luis Obispo.

The rotation also features long-standing local favorites like Huatulco Tacos. Established in Paso Robles in 1998 by Ofelia and Moises Gomez, the business has grown from a food truck into a regional fixture that includes the La Salsa Market, a commissary and market opened in 2004.

Finally, Mary’s Cuisine Catering Services, a San Luis Obispo-based caterer, will also join the June through July vendor rotation. Operating primarily out of a location on Felton Way, the service specializes in Mexican-American cuisine.

As the event continues, the City of Atascadero is still looking to fill gaps in the schedule, with an opening currently available for the weekend of July 18–19.