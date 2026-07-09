City of Atascadero names David J. Van Son as new Fire Chief

The City of Atascadero has announced that Battalion Chief David J. Van Son will be the next Fire Chief for the Atascadero Department of Fire and Emergency Services, succeeding Chief Casey Bryson, who is retiring on September 18, 2026, after more than 26 years of service.

City Manager James R. Lewis selected Van Son following an internal recruitment process and said, “Chief Van Son has demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication throughout his career. His commitment to public safety, his collaborative leadership style, his demonstrated integrity and calm and humble demeanor and the relationships he has built within our community make him the right person to lead the department into its next chapter.”

City of Atascadero David J. Van Son

Van Son has served with the department since 2021 as the Battalion Chief of Community Risk Reduction and brings 37 years of fire service experience to the role.

Some of his previous firefighting positions include roles in the Santa Barbara County Hot Shot Crew, the United States Air Force, and the City of Great Falls, Montana.

Regarding his new position, Van Son said, “I’m truly honored to step into this role and sincerely thank the City Council and City Manager Lewis for trusting me to continue leading Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services.”

Van Son thanked Chief Bryson for his mentorship and service, saying he has "big shoes to fill."

He said the department's strong foundation has positioned it for long-term success and that he looks forward to continuing that work while serving the community.

The Atascadero City Council is scheduled to consider the appointment and employment agreement on July 14, 2026, and pending approval, Van Son will begin his duties on September 19, 2026.