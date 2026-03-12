City of Atascadero requesting proposals for Sunken Gardens holiday light display

The City of Atascadero is requesting proposals for a holiday-style light display that will transform the Sunken Gardens into a festive wonderland during the holiday season.

They are seeking a qualified contractor who will design, install, maintain and remove the lights at the end of the season.

All proposals submitted should feature a design that encapsulates the holiday season and showcases the historic beauty of Downtown Atascadero and the park, while also benefiting the community.

Contracting firms have the opportunity to visit the site and ask questions before submitting a proposal at the Pre-Bid Site Visit on March 24.

The chosen contractor will be signed to an initial one-year term, with the possibility of extending to a maximum of three years.

All proposals are due on March 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information regarding proposal requirements, check out the official Request for Proposal document or contact the Atascadero Community Services & Promotions Director, Terrie Banish.

