Colony Cinemas’ sensory screenings let families 'come as they are'

Going to the movies is something many families enjoy, but for some, the sights, sounds, and expectations of a traditional theater can make that experience overwhelming. In Atascadero, families are now getting the chance to enjoy a movie in a space designed with those needs in mind.

Colony Cinemas Atascadero launched its sensory-friendly movie screening series in May with the movie "Sheep Detectives."

Since then, theater officials say the screenings have been a smash hit.

“The first one we did was nearly sold out, and pretty much every time we do a sensory screening, we are getting top ticket sales. It’s really popular,” said Colony Cinemas social media manager Savanah Evans Hatcher. “I think it’s something that is really growing within our community.”

The new sensory‑friendly series, designed for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, ADHD, anxiety and other needs, welcomes everyone.

For Juan Rios, who brought his sons, ages 8 and 10, and his two‑year‑old grandson, Sunday’s sensory screening of "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" was perfect.

“Having a two-year-old, you know, they say ‘terrible twos?’ They’re gonna be wild, running around everywhere, so I think it’s great. It’s a good idea that they came up with this,” Rios said.

The sensory screenings flip the script on traditional theaters. To make the theater more welcoming, managers say auditorium lights stay partially on, volume is turned down to roughly half, captions appear on screen, and audience members are free to move around and make noise.

“This is a place where you really come as you are, meaning that kids can bring iPads if they need it, strollers, they’re allowed to get up during the movie and walk around, there’s a special lounge they can exit and hang out in, if they just need a moment to breathe,” Hatcher said.

These screenings are focused on family-friendly and children’s movies, giving both kids and adults alike the opportunity to bask in the movie experience.

“I’m as old as a dinosaur, practically, but when I raised up my kids, we didn’t have that, so it was actually something new, and I got to try it out, so I think it’ll be great,” Rios said.

Community response has been strong, and Colony management says it’s clear that this is what Atascadero needs, and this is what folks want for their community.

“It’s really wonderful to see how happy we can make people just by simply by putting on a movie, turning some lights on, turning some sound down, and these families get to experience something that may have otherwise… they may not have or may have caused anxiety thinking about it, so it’s really rewarding,” Hatcher said.

The theater’s social media manager says the plan is to keep these sensory-friendly movies playing at the theater as long as families continue to enjoy them.

The best way to check if a sensory-friendly movie will be playing at the theater is by checking their Facebook and Instagram pages.