Community gathers for 7th annual Atascadero Lakefest

Families and community members gathered at Atascadero Lake for the 2026 Lakefest on Saturday. It was held by Friends of Atascadero Lake and The Link Family Resource Center.

James Clevenger, an attendee, shared, “You know, it's good to get these kids out of the house and doing something. We got a fun competition here. Everybody's building boats out of cardboard. We're going to see. We're going to see if I was floating. We're not sure. You want to make sure that it floats first of all. Second of all, yeah, just out here having some fun,"

The event featured cardboard boat races, music, and kids' activities. The event wrapped up with a 50/50 raffle.