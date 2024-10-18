Community invited to explore jobs at Atascadero State Hospital Career Fair

The Department of State Hospitals - Atascadero is hosting its annual career fair.

The event is open to the public. Organizers say families are encouraged to attend, and that children are welcome.

It will take place at the Department of State Hospitals - Atascadero on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to event organizers, participants will have the chance to discuss career opportunities with staff in several different departments. Officials say those in attendance can also gain insight on state employment.

The Department of State Hospitals - Atascadero reports that it is one of the biggest mental health hospitals in the nation and offers job opportunities in 173 different job classifications.