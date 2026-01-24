Community members gather for a prom night for people with special needs

RE/MAX Success and Success Charities partnered to host a prom night for individuals with special needs at the Lake Pavilion in Atascadero. The event offered food, music, keepsake T-shirts, and a photo booth for attendees to enjoy.

Participants who wanted a makeover were able to get their hair, nails, and makeup done.

Ricardo Arroyo, a Paso Robles resident who attended the prom event, shared, "I like coming back here because it's so much fun, and I get to spend all my time. It's like a reunion party. Like I get to spend time with friends and reunite with the people that I love."

According to organizers, the event is meant to provide individuals with an inclusive experience in a supportive environment.