Critically endangered red ruffed lemurs join Central Coast Zoo in new habitat

The Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero has a new and improved lemur habitat.

The habitat features Madagascar-themed landscaping designed and installed by University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners.

Two new red ruffed lemurs, which are critically endangered, are moving into the new space with the zoo's ring-tailed lemurs.

The habitat was originally built in the late 1980s. After decades of use, it was evaluated for renovation or demolition.

"It's a really cool habitat for primates because they can go all the way up and they have so much room, but it was really at the end of its lifespan, so we had to take a good look at it and say, can it be renovated or does it have to come down? So we're very, very grateful that we were able to renovate it," said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, Central Coast Zoo Director.

The Central Coast Zoo is located at 9100 Morro Road. It is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It will be open daily starting Memorial Day through Labor Day.

