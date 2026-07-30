ECHO celebrates a quarter-century of changing lives

For 25 years now, the El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, has been more than a shelter - it’s been a lifeline. Behind this anniversary are hundreds of stories of hope, healing and new beginnings.

“Now I look at it, I'm just like, I made it through, you know,” said former ECHO resident Marcella Ramirez.

But it wasn’t always flowers and sunshine for Ramirez.

“It was a struggle in the beginning,” she said.

Nearly five years ago, Ramirez arrived at ECHO’s doorsteps with her then 11‑year‑old son, worn down and unsure where to turn.

“I came down to help a family member out, and that didn’t go, you know, how it was supposed to go,” Ramirez said. “I stepped into ECHO, and they treated me like family.”

Her story is one of thousands etched into the organization: a wall of handprints honors each person who has stayed, a colorful reminder of lives picked up and rebuilt.

Monique Lopez/KSBY News

ECHO operates two shelters - one in Atascadero and one in Paso Robles with 130 beds between them, offering meals, a safe place to sleep and a path forward.

But demand has outpaced supply; the waitlist now tops 300 people.

“Sustaining housing and…it’s just gotten really hard, and so we now serve individuals, we serve veterans and, sadly, we serve a lot of families with children,” ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said.

ECHO’s intensive 90‑day program supplies not just shelter but the tools people need to stand on their own: job support, housing help and life‑skills coaching, and the results are striking.

“If you help 10% of your people into housing, that’s considered good,” Lewis explained. “ECHO helps 60% of the people who come into our program into housing and because they’ve done the work to really learn the things that they need to do; learn the tools to sustain, 90% sustain that housing.”

Ramirez is a part of that 90%, now working at an Urgent Care in Paso Robles, living in her own place with her son, happily driving her own reliable car and volunteering at the very place she once needed help.

“I’ve been there before, and I know the struggles,” she said. “Just for a home-cooked meal; warm-cooked meal, even on my days off, I’ll go over there in front of ECHO on my top of my hood of my car, where I’m feeding people out there.”

And soon, ECHO will be able to assist even more people. It will be expanding its Atascadero facility to include a family wing that can house 30 more people in need.

As for Ramirez who once stood in front of ECHO hopeless and afraid, she now stands tall with some sound words of advice.

“Don’t give up, just keep going forward, and you will be housed eventually,” she said.