ECHO hosts 7th annual Turkey Trot at Atascadero Lake Park

The El Camino Homeless Organization, known as ECHO, hosted its 7th annual 5K turkey trot Thanksgiving morning at Atascadero Lake Park.

It’s the organization’s second biggest event of the year. Organizers say the 1,200 racing bibs they had available were sold out, making this the biggest crowd the event has ever seen.

The Berlow family ran in the event for the fifth year in a row.

“It's just tradition,” Christina Berlow said. “We like to come out here and support a good cause, and we like to just get some movement before we eat turkey.”

“It's great. It's great to be part of the community,” Jimmy Berlow said.

The trot included a costume contest for racers, and prizes were given to the top three groups.

Donations for this annual event were doubled by Michael and Lori Bickel, and all donations are going to the organization’s operations to help maintain 140 shelter beds, provide vital resources to people experiencing homelessness, and help with case management.