ECHO to host 14th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser this weekend

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is hosting its annual Long Walk Home fundraiser this Saturday.

2025 marks the 14th year that the organization has put on the event.

Community members will walk together through downtown Atascadero before returning to the ECHO campus for BBQ and live music.

Funds raised through the event will support ECHO's homeless services in Atascadero and Paso Robles, which include providing food, shelter, and case management for community members in need.

"Your donation will support all the different aspects of what we do, from case management, to outreach, to putting on the nightly dinners, to really supporting people in your community," Wendy Lewis, the CEO of ECHO, told KSBY. "They really want that path forward into stability."

The Long Walk Home fundraiser kicks off at the ECHO Atascadero campus on Saturday at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets for the event by visiting ECHO's website.