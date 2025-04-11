Empty Bowls fundraiser returns for its 10th year

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is hosting its 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser this month.

The first of two events took place Thursday at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake.

"Artists donate beautiful handmade bowls, from students to really trained artists, and restaurants donate soup and people come to support ECHO," says ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis.

Attendees enjoyed locally-made soups poured by servers like the Atascadero mayor, police chief and fire chief. Every ticket came with one of the handmade bowls as a souvenir.

Guy Kinnear is a North County resident and a first-time participant in the fundraiser.

"Everyone is chatting, giggling and laughing and the smell in the room is incredible," he exclaimed.

Proceeds from the event go to helping the homeless through ECHO's 90-day program, where they provide people with housing and resources that they need to get back on their feet.

"This year, we've helped 146 individuals and families into housing, and that's outpacing a record number of last year," Lewis said.

She says they've had to move the event three times since it first began 10 years ago due to its growth.

About 300 to 400 people showed up for Thursday's event.

Tickets to the next Empty Bowls fundraiser on April 24 in Paso Robles can be found here.