Family gathers to bless plaque dedicated to 11-year-old killed in hit and run

Eleven-year-old Jose Gutierrez was killed in a hit-and-run accident on El Camino Real in Atascadero back in March. Now, just 8 months later, family and friends gathered to honor him with a plaque.

Jose's aunt shared how much the plaque meant to the family.

"It means a lot to them. It's a place where they can come and vent. It's a place they have here, since his remains were taken to Mexico," said Maritza Contreras.

The plaque was gifted to the family by Patrick Woolpert, the CEO of Coastal Oaks Care Center, and placed in what the community is calling "Lil Jose's Garden."

Woolpert said he noticed the family coming to the site often and wanted to do something to honor their son.

"It's very meaningful to them, and they're grateful and give thanks," Contreras said.

At the gathering, family and community members prayed over the plaque and spent time reflecting on Jose's life.

The family also provided hot chocolate and Mexican bread, which had been brought back from Michoacán, where José was laid to rest.