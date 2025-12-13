Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fifth-graders bring historic figures back to life during Living Wax Museum event

Students at Monterey Road Elementary School in Atascadero brought historic figures back to life on Friday during the school's annual Living Wax Museum event.

For the past six weeks, fifth-grade students have been hard at work, researching their favorite figures in history and writing a five-paragraph essay detailing their lives.

The project culminated on Friday morning, when fifth-graders dressed up as the historical figures and presented their research to students, teachers, and families.

"It really, I think, has inspired some of them to maybe want to pursue something in the STEM field, such as an astronaut, or be an author or a creator like Walt Disney," Kelly Clinite, a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Monterey Road Elementary, said. "That's really what we've seen, is that connection between the present day and the past."

This is the third year that Monterey Road Elementary has hosted the Living Wax Museum event.

Organizers say they hope to continue it in the future.

