Food and liquor to be sold at the Atascadero Paddle Boat House

The city-owned Paddle Boat House at Atascadero Lake is being revamped and is under new operation just in time for summer.

Wildfields Brewhouse are the new operators of the paddle boat house and they are holding their public soft opening this weekend.

"So we are collaborating with Charles Paddock Zoo for Memorial Day weekend," said Wildfields Brewhouse owner Jacque Fields. "Then we're going to reopen again and [do] another partnership with them from June 6 and 7 as another second soft opening."

The paddle boat house used to be operated by Mr. Putter's, but according to Atascadero officials, they gave up operating it to focus on other business ventures.

With Wildfields Brewhouse taking over, the paddle boat house will now be selling alcohol to pair with the City of Atascadero's open container law.

Fields tells me that they are waiting on their ABC license, but they are able to sell liquor this weekend because of their partnership with Charles Paddock Zoo.

"So we're splitting proceeds of all of the sales with them on our beers for this weekend," said Fields.

Locals who attended the soft opening said that they were excited to have a place for the summer where there is something for everyone.

"I think it's great to be able to come enjoy the sunshine, drink the best beer in SLO county, and our kids have a blast at the same time," said one Atascadero local.

Wild Fields Lakeside will be open permanently starting next month.