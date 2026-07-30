Food Truck Weekends return to Atascadero Lake Park

The City of Atascadero and the Central Coast Zoo are inviting community members and visitors to enjoy Food Truck Weekends at Atascadero Lake Park every weekend through September 27, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you're visiting the zoo, paddling across the lake, fishing, or taking a walk around the park, a variety of local food trucks will be serving up meals and snacks throughout the summer.

The August lineup includes:



August 1–2: Quesadilla Gorilla



August 8–9: Buenos Diaz Mexican Grill



August 15–16: Vendor spot available



August 23: Huatulco Tacos (The Mid State Cruizers Car Show takes place August 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering additional food vendors)



August 29–30: Mary's Cuisine

Community members are encouraged to stop by for lunch, explore the park, and make the most of a summer weekend with family and friends.