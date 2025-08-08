Garage at Atascadero home destroyed in fire

The Atascadero Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Thursday night at 3700 El Camino Real.

Upon arrival, firefighters found "a fully involved detached garage with some small vegetation involved on the side and back of that garage," according to Atascadero Fire Captain Chris Robinson.

Shortly after arrival, a PG&E power line dropped due to the fire. The power line was live and arcing on the ground, slowing operations for firefighters on scene, said Robinson.

Firefighters were able to successfully suppress the fire on Thursday night, and there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The garage was a storage garage attached to a home with four residents. Residents reported the fire and were safely out of the structure before the fire department's arrival, according to Robinson.

"The homeowners are going to be displaced due to not having power and gas at the structure, but the structure itself was not affected," Robinson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.