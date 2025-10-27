Hazardous fuels reduction project begins along Atascadero Creek on Monday

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, in partnership with the City of Atascadero, is launching a hazardous fuels reduction project along Atascadero Creek as part of ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts in the area. The project area runs from the 3 Bridges parking lot to the Salinas River and targets overgrown vegetation that could fuel wildfires.

Crews will focus on reducing fire risk, improving emergency access, and helping to prevent the spread of wildfire in this critical zone. Work is scheduled to begin tomorrow and is expected to take three to five weeks. Crews will remove flammable vegetation on both sides of Atascadero Creek, and in some cases, the work may extend slightly onto private property when needed.