Head-on collision closes road in Atascadero

San Anselmo Road in Atascadero was closed Tuesday night after a head-on traffic collision, according to the Atascadero Police Department (APD).

San Luis Obispo County Fire reports that crews responded to the crash at San Anselmo Road and Rosita Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

One hour later, APD posted on Facebook that both lanes of San Anselmo were closed between Lobos Avenue and Rosita Avenue due to the crash.

Authorities say the roadway will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

APD advises community members to avoid the area and plan an alternate route on Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.