Historic Carlton Hotel becomes part of Marriott group after major renovation

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday at the historic Carlton Hotel in Atascadero to celebrate the completion of extensive renovations and a rebranding of the hotel as part of Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio.

According to hotel managers, properties within the Tribute Portfolio aim to maintain the local culture and architecture of their respective areas, while still benefiting from the broader Marriott brand.

“There's a lot of details in terms of the colors and the branding. We have a local mural that pays homage to Atascadero's surrounding hillsides. There's a lot of things here, and we're super excited to finally bring it all to life for everyone to experience," said Carlton Hotel owner Kamal Patel.

The historic landmark, which was built almost a century ago, was acquired by the Patel family in 2023.

Carlton Hotel

"The Carlton Hotel is deeply woven into the history of Atascadero, and we see ourselves as stewards of that legacy. Our goal is to preserve the character that has made the hotel a cornerstone of the community while thoughtfully introducing new experiences that allow it to continue serving both travelers and locals for generations to come," Patel said.

Among the renovations, the hotel's new Mabel Lounge will offer craft cocktails and light dishes for guests.

