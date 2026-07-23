Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Atascadero

A vehicle and scooter crash in Atascadero Wednesday evening left one person injured and prompted a brief search for a driver who allegedly tried to run off.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, officers responded to the 7100 block of El Camino Real around 5 p.m. on July 22 after receiving reports of the crash.

When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle had collided with a scooter.

Officers say one of the people involved sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities quickly found and detained the suspected driver near the intersection of Curbaril and San Luis Avenue after one of the drivers reportedly took off on foot after the crash.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.