Hope With IAN will host an upcoming fundraising event in partnership with local Atascadero shop

Hope With IAN is partnering with Ernest Grace, an Atascadero buy, sell, and trade shop, to host a fundraising event on Saturday, April 18.

Hope With IAN is a local non-profit organization with a mission to empower and educate community members when facing mental health challenges.

Lauri Strain founded the organization with her husband in memory of their son, who lost his life to mental illness.

The outdoor fundraiser will feature a curated Hope With IAN clothing collection displayed on the sidewalk outside the store. All proceeds from these items will directly support the organization.

The event will also have street tacos for sale and live music by Josh Rosenblum.

The fundraiser will run from 10 am to 4 pm and will be located at 6450-B El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA.