Hot rods and vintage rides fill Atascadero Lake Park during 34th annual car show

Atascadero Lake Park was transformed into a vintage car lover's paradise on Saturday during the 34th annual Mid-State Cruizers Lake Park Car Show.

Hundreds of hot rods and vintage rides filled the park today, drawing out crowds of people to admire the cars.

Attendees also enjoyed music, a cash raffle, prize drawings, and several local vendors.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit local charities.

Atascadero resident John Whitworth told KSBY he was proud to showcase his 1958 Porsche Speedster at the car show.

“This car I've had since I was 19 years old. I bought it, purchased it, held on to it," Whitworth said. "I just came back for Monterey Car Week. I drive it everywhere. It's never been on a trailer. Very rare. 1958 Porsche Speedster.”

Saturday's Lake Park Car Show happened on the second day of Crusin' Weekend in Atascadero, which brings hundreds of vintage cars to North County San Luis Obispo every year.

The weekend-long festival closes out Saturday night with the 9th annual Dancing in the Streets event taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens.