Hwy 41 reopens after rockslide causes multi-car crash

A rockslide on Highway 41 sent multiple people to the hospital and damaged several vehicles near Atascadero Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. near the Halfway Station restaurant, according to the CHP incident report page.

The rockslide reportedly caused a three-car crash, with one vehicle hitting a boulder. CHP officials confirmed at least two people were transported to the hospital, though the total number of injuries and their severity remains unclear.

Debris fell across both lanes of the highway, and an oil spill resulted from the crash. One lane was shut down during the response, but both lanes were cleared and reopened by approximately 8:45 p.m.