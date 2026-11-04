Initial election results point to new leadership in northern San Luis Obispo County

Northern San Luis Obispo County looks set to introduce a number of new faces into local office as initial results come in for the 2026 general midterm elections.

With current Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon deciding against seeking another term, three candidates are vying to take his place.

The three candidates include Bill Britton, Faith Frankel and Chris Rogalla. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, Britton and Frankel are close, with 2,485 and 2,382 votes, respectively, while Rogalla has 653 votes.

Two city council seats are also open in Paso Robles, representing the city’s first and second districts.

As of 9 p.m., the District 1 seat is led by Kris Beal with 871 votes, followed by Linda C. George with 265 votes.

District 2 is tight, with Michael Massey leading with 543 votes, followed by Robert Simoni with 507 and Chris Bausch with 446.

Farther south in Atascadero, incumbent Mayor Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed. However, two City Council seats are up for grabs.

Four candidates are running for the open seats. As of 9 p.m., Susan Funk and Mike Avila lead the race with over 3,000 votes each. Emile Baranek has 2,249 votes, and Ian Denchasy has 1,052.